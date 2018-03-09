Ellen DeGeneres Urges Followers to Boycott Bermuda for Re-Banning Gay Marriage

The Top Five Are a Real Gas On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ [RECAP and RANKINGS]

Ellen DeGeneres joined the Boycott Bermuda bandwagon on Thursday, tweeting to her 77 million followers: “Bermuda just banned marriage equality. I guess I’m canceling my trip. Anybody else?”

Bermuda just banned marriage equality. I guess I’m canceling my trip. Anybody else? https://t.co/c5bwUbyjZt pic.twitter.com/VpT5QQAFsq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 7, 2018

In early February Bermuda’s Governor approved the Domestic Partnership Act 2017, legislation passed in December taking same-sex marriage rights away from gay couples.

A lawsuit has already been filed to reverse the ban.

According to the government, domestic partnerships may be formed under the law that will offer equal rights as marriage.

Channel News Asia reports that lawyer Mark Pettingill is representing Roderick Ferguson, a Bermudian who lives in the United States.

“My client,” said Pettingill, “has the right to the constitutional protection of the law and that has been infringed as a result of the DPA.”

Ferguson aims to render the DPA void for contradicting Bermuda’s constitution, which guarantees freedom from discrimination.

Former Attorney General Pettingill won Bermuda’s marriage equality case in May 2017 in the Supreme Court, only to see it reversed nine months later.

Activist group and a number of British lawmakers have criticized the bill, arguing that the United Kingdom should have blocked the legislation.