‘Queer Eye’ Gets Season 2 Pick-Up, and Tan France Takes SNL’s Pete Davidson Shopping: WATCH

The Queer Eye reboot has been picked up for a second season, Netflix announced today.

The network also said it had picked up four additional shows for second seasons as well — Nailed It!, Dope, Drug Lords, and The Toys That Made Us.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” said Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that’s just Queer Eye.”

SNL last week released a clip – not a comedy sketch – of cast member Pete Davidson joining fashion expert Tan France at Saks for a shopping expedition.

“I don’t even have mirrors in my house,” Davidson told France. Davidson needed help in all departments, including underwear.

Said Davidson: “I thought I was kind of dressing well but it’s so nice to know I’ve been dressing like s**t the whole time.”