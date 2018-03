Stephen Colbert Tries to Squeeze Info on Trump Russia Probe from Lawmakers in Hilarious Video: WATCH

Randy Rainbow has some tough words for National Rifle Association spokeswoman and child-eater Dana Loesch in “Kids”, channeling Bye Bye Birdie to deliver a pouty proclamation about the power of the Parkland shooting survivors.

Asks Rainbow: “Is that a gun in your pocket or are you just nervous you’re about to be exposed as the abhorrent money-grubbing puppet you really are?”

I think we all know it’s the latter. Watch the video up top.