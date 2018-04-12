Cory Booker Destroys Mike Pompeo: ‘Do You Believe Gay Sex is a Perversion?’

Senator Cory Booker hammered Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo on his past views on LGBT rights, specifically that Pompeo called gay sex a “perversion” in past speeches.
“Is being gay a perversion?, asked Booker.
Pompeo said he continues to hold the view that gay people should not be allowed to marry.
Continued Booker: “Do you believe that gay sex is a perversion? Yes or no?”
“I’m going to give you the same answer I gave you previously. My respect for every individual…is the same.”
Watch:
Sen. Cory Booker presses Mike Pompeo on past same-sex marriage views. Pompeo remains opposed, but wouldn’t say if he believes gay sex is a perversion and says he respects straight and gay people the same. https://t.co/i5rLynqCjJ
— Brian Ries (@moneyries) April 12, 2018