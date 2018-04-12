Cory Booker Destroys Mike Pompeo: ‘Do You Believe Gay Sex is a Perversion?’

Alabama Senator Doug Jones on His Gay Son’s Influence, Instagram, and Coming Out

Senator Cory Booker hammered Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo on his past views on LGBT rights, specifically that Pompeo called gay sex a “perversion” in past speeches.

“Is being gay a perversion?, asked Booker.

Pompeo said he continues to hold the view that gay people should not be allowed to marry.

Continued Booker: “Do you believe that gay sex is a perversion? Yes or no?”

“I’m going to give you the same answer I gave you previously. My respect for every individual…is the same.”

Watch: