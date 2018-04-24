Towleroad

BREAKING: ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Gets Under Trump’s Skin with ‘Stupid Question’ About Michael Cohen Pardon: WATCH

Parkland Survivors Cameron Kasky and David Hogg Attending Prom Together

by Andy Towle
April 24, 2018 | 10:44am

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students Cameron Kasky and David Hogg, who have become nationally-known gun control activists following the Parkland, Florida shooting that took so many of their classmates, tweeted a photo yesterday captioned “Prom 2018”, suggesting that the pair is attending their prom as a couple.

RELATED: CNN’s Alisyn Camerota to David Hogg: ‘What Kind of Dumb-Ass Colleges Don’t Want You?’

The Sun Sentinel reports:

The school’s senior class is organizing an “over the top” prom at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. The prom will be both romantic and glamorous while paying tribute to the students who lost their lives Feb. 14. There will be a memorial near the entrance of the prom’s ballroom.

And the reaction to the tweet has been very positive.



You Might Also Like