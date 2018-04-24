Parkland Survivors Cameron Kasky and David Hogg Attending Prom Together

‘American Idol’ Judges Save Ada Vox in Dramatic Move After Powerhouse Performance of ‘And I Am Telling You’ – WATCH

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students Cameron Kasky and David Hogg, who have become nationally-known gun control activists following the Parkland, Florida shooting that took so many of their classmates, tweeted a photo yesterday captioned “Prom 2018”, suggesting that the pair is attending their prom as a couple.

The Sun Sentinel reports:

The school’s senior class is organizing an “over the top” prom at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. The prom will be both romantic and glamorous while paying tribute to the students who lost their lives Feb. 14. There will be a memorial near the entrance of the prom’s ballroom.

And the reaction to the tweet has been very positive.

Slay legends — Neemz (@NimaNeemz) April 23, 2018

This photo is adorable. I love everything you guys stand for, and I thank you for giving me hope for the future. — ArtistLike (@Artistlike) April 23, 2018

Please don't toy with my dreams like this. 💕💕 — Peter Staley (@peterstaley) April 23, 2018