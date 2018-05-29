GOP Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Resigns Amid Probes into Alleged Blackmail of Mistress, Fundraising Violations: WATCH

Missouri GOP Governor Eric Greitens, who was hit with a felony indictment in February “for allegedly taking and transmitting a non-consensual photo of his partly nude lover” and threatening to blackmail her with it shortly before the campaign that got him elected in 2016, resigned today (above) following an investigation into that and further charges that he used a donor list from his charity to do campaign fundraising.

Greitens was under investigation by a state House committee determining whether or not to impeach him.

TPM adds: ‘A Missouri House committee reported in April that Greitens held the woman down during the March 2015 encounter in a “bear hug” before pulling out his penis, among other allegations. The woman testified anonymously that she performed oral sex on him because she thought “that would allow me to leave” and feared for her “physical self.”’