SNL Tried to Avoid Political Divisiveness by Bringing in the Cast’s Moms for the Show’s Cold Open: WATCH

In an attempt to avoid political divisiveness ahead of Mother’s Day, SNL brought cast members’ moms in for a special cold open and achieved their goal — for the most part.

Said Kenan Thompson’s mom Anne: “I do [like the show]. Except for all of the political stuff. We get it.”

Said Mikey Day’s mom Sylvia, after he reminded her that he was once in a high school production of The Crucible: “Yeah, you know, The Crucible‘s a lot like the witch hunt against President Trump.”

Said Luke Nell’s mom, after he thanked her for giving him the best advice: “Thanks, Luke. Here’s some more. Enough with the Trump jokes. And why doesn’t SNL ever talk about Crooked Hillary?”

Chris Redd’s mom added: “I don’t understand why everyone’s focused on Trump at all when you should be focused on Jesus.”

When he explained that “Jesus isn’t president, mom,” she added, “And that’s the problem.”