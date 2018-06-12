Students Hold National Die-In to Commemorate Pulse Nightclub Massacre on 2nd Anniversary, and Lives Lost Since: WATCH LIVE

The National Die-In, a protest organized by student activists from across the country which seeks to commemorate the 49 innocent lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub Massacre two years ago today, and the lives lost to gun silence since, is taking place on Tuesday morning at the U.S. Capitol and in cities across the nation.

The student demand is simple: that in response to our protest common sense gun control finally be passed.

Write organizers: “Our death tolls have racked up too high to remain silent. We as students and survivors will no longer tolerate our inactive government. Our mission is to end lethal legislation that refuses to pinpoint the common denominator of gun violence, guns. We will no longer accept a government that will ignore our deaths and use us as collateral damage for their fortunes. We demand a better and safer America.”

Watch the video above for speakers and for the die-in at 12 pm ET, which will last for 720 seconds (12 minutes), a number representing the number of people who have died in mass shootings since the Pulse massacre.

In related news, a rally was held last night in Orlando to mark the anniversary of the horrific event.