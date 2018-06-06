Ice Cream Shop Worker Attacked Defending Gay Couple Pursued by Homophobic Mob of 15 Men at Utah Pride Festival

Gay People Can Marry Again in Bermuda as Supreme Court Rules Repeal of Same-Sex Marriage Law is Unconstitutional

Police are searching for those involved in a disturbing homophobic mob attack at the Utah Pride festival in Salt Lake City on Saturday which left an ice cream shop worker with minor injuries and a gay couple very shaken.

Terrance Mannery, a worker at the Doki Doki ice cream shop where the gay couple sought refuge after being pursued, fought off a group of approximately 15 men who were chasing them and yelling homophobic slurs.

Said Mannery: “I stepped forward and was pretty much like no you’re not coming into the store and causing trouble.”

Mannery said they were throwing punches, and sustained a small injury to his face: “No weapons, no kicking. Just punches and they seemed like they were trying to pull me out but that kind of worked to my advantage because I wanted them out of the store.”

Witness Michelle Turpin described the mob as “all very clean cut, you know like blonde haired, blue eyed, typical Utah 20-year-old boys.”

The Salt Lake Tribune adds: “A woman outside the shop tried to break up the crowd as Mannery kept fighting, Mannery said. Finally, a security guard from a neighboring building approached, and the mob ran away.”

The store has no surveillance cameras. Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call 801-799-3000.

The Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.