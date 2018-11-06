Jennifer Webb Makes History as First LGBTQ Woman Elected to Florida Legislature

Kim Davis, Who Refused to Issue Marriage Licenses to Gay Couples, Has Lost Her County Clerk Seat

Jennifer Webb has won a narrow victory over Raymond Blacklidge to capture the District 69 Florida House seat once held by Republican Kathleen Peters. With 96.8 percent of precincts reporting, Webb led Blacklidge with 52.6 percent of the vote to Blacklidge’s 47.4 percent. Webb is the first openly LGBTQ woman elected to the Florida legislature.

According to the Victory Fund, “Webb is a community-oriented leader who comes from a long line of dedicated public servants, health care professionals, small business owners, teachers and principals. Her family taught her the importance of hard work, the value of giving back, and the necessity of creating inclusive spaces. She is a passionate, lifelong, advocate for the LGBTQ+ community residing in Gulfport, FL with her partner, Cynthia.”