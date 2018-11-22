Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / ‘Broadway’s ‘The Prom’ Makes History with Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s First LGBTQ Kiss: WATCH

‘Broadway’s ‘The Prom’ Makes History with Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s First LGBTQ Kiss: WATCH

by

Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, lead actors in Broadway’ The Prom musical, made Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade history on Thursday by sharing its first same-sex kiss, broadcast to millions of viewers across the U.S.

Said the musical’s producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, and Jack Lane to EW: “Broadway’s The Prom is grateful to Macy’s and NBC for their acceptance and inclusivity of a community and a story that is about acceptance, tolerance and love. These are some of the themes reflected in our musical comedy and we are very proud to be the very first LGBTQ kiss on the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

REVIEW: Feel-Good New Musical ‘The Prom’ Wears a Big Heart on Its Puffy Sleeve – REVIEW

Here’s what Towleroad’s theatre critic Naveen Kumar had to say about The Prom – from his review: “It’s easy to look around at the theatre and think, “What are we doing here?” — together in the dark, ignoring news alerts piling up on our switched-off phones. It’s always the foremost question on my mind when the lights go down. The Prom’s answer — to help us understand that everyone, regardless of who they are, wants to be happy — is deceptively simple. As we’ve learned the hard way, it’s also all too easy to forget. If you skipped prom the first time around, or simply pretended to enjoy it, trust me — you deserve another chance.”

Read his full review here.

A few reactions from Twitter: