Alyssa Edwards Takes ‘Architectural Digest’ Inside Her ‘Magical Fantasy Bedroom’ and Home: WATCH

Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson (aka Drag Race alum and Dancing Queen star Alyssa Edwards) took Architectural Digest inside the dining room where he spends holidays, his cocktail bar, his zen living room, his karaoke machine, his kitchen and chef, the House of Edwards resort where Pride parties happen, the Justin’s bedroom and of course, Alyssa Edwards’ magical fantasy bedroom.

Said Johnson: “You were all expecting Pee Wee’s playhouse and Punky Brewster’s treehouse, and that’s far from the truth, because even though I’m an extra extra character, I’m very minimal when I’m at home.”

Edwards recently spoke with Towleroad’s Bobby Hankinson about taking on Dancing Queen and revealing the man behind the drag: “I feel like you guys are getting 100 percent of me rather than just the Alyssa Edwards character you see on stage … I’ve always been real private with my dating life, so maybe I was a little hesitant of being judged, but also it’s an important part of who I am. There’s another little baby Justin somewhere else in the world, and we are at a time when it’s important to stand up with a strong backbone. At this point, in this time, be yourself, be proud of who you are. Be strong. If I have a platform to stand on, let me just crank this microphone on high and use it to the best of my ability.”