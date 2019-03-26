This Health Insurance Company Can’t Handle the Fact That ‘Michael and Michael Are Gay’ — WEB SERIES

Have those of you who are married gay couples ever had a problem adding your spouse to your health insurance plan?

Perhaps the insurer made unwarranted assumptions about your sexual orientation, or they didn’t even know two men could be married, or perhaps, as in Michael and Michael’s case, heads just exploded.

Find out what happened when one Michael had a real emergency.

Michael And Michael Are Gay is an ongoing web series by real-life married couple Michael Feldman and Michael Rachlis that throws back the curtain on open relationships.

Check out the previous episodes by clicking the images below, in which they attend a dinner party with a straight couple who share how they’re spicing things up in the bedroom, and here, in which they go to Burning Man, and here, in which they attend a party in which clothing is not optional, and the last clip, in which they try to make a splash in entertainment.

PREVIOUS EPISODES (Click on images)

‘Michael and Michael are Gay’ Reveals Why Sharing Your Sex Habits with Straight Couples Can Be Risky

‘Michael And Michael Are Gay’ Went to ‘Burning Man’ and You’ll Never Hear the End of It

‘Michael and Michael Are Gay’ Attend a Party Where Clothing is Not Optional