Lance Bass and Former Boy Band Stars Tell the Story of Lou Pearlman, the Criminal Who Made Them Famous: WATCH

Lance Bass this week presented his new documentary The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story at SXSW in Austin.

The film tells the story of Pearlman, who died in August 2016 while serving a 25 year prison sentence for running a two-decade-long financial scheme built on a boy band empire that included Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and O Town, that cheated investors out of more than $300 million.

Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, AJ McLean, Aaron Carter and Ashley Parker Angel all feature in the film.

Bass and director Aaron Kunkel sat down with KVUE to talk about the film, which premieres on April 3 on YouTube Originals.

Said Bass: “It’s a huge cautionary tale of being taken advantage of, especially for new entertainers getting into the business.”

The trailer: