Prosecutors Agree to Drop All Charges Against Aaron Schock if He Pays Back IRS, Campaign…

Federal prosecutors have agreed to drop all corruption charges against former Rep. Aaron Schock (R-IL) if he pays back the IRS and his campaign in a deal known as a “deferred prosecution.”

The Chicago Tribune reports: ‘According to the agreement, Schock, 37, must pay $42,000 to the IRS and $68,000 to his congressional campaign fund. If he does so — and stays out of any new trouble — prosecutors would drop all felony counts against Schock, leaving him with a clean record.’

Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock walks with his lawyers into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago this morning. pic.twitter.com/snpANo0cZy March 6, 2019

Aaron Schock.. “I do feel wronged by this process.” ⁦@ABC7Chicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/PFQGuyc9I4 — Christine Tressel (@TresselABC7) March 6, 2019

Ex-U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock alleges he was targeted by a prosecutor looking to use his case as a ticket to stardom. pic.twitter.com/DnjYlL8FT4 March 6, 2019

Early Wednesday we reported that a possible deal was in the works.

The move could pave the way for the former GOP congressman to reenter politics.

Schock recently appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to hear it.

In August 2017, Schock’s lawyers asked for the case to be dismissed because, according to the attorneys, witnesses were asked “distasteful, offensive,” and “prejudicial” questions about every part of Schock’s sex life including whether he is gay and if his girlfriend was a beard. The lawyers accused investigators of “prosecutorial misconduct on a variety of grounds” over the invasive questions and asked for the case to be dismissed.

Schock’s troubles began when photos of his Downton Abbey-inspired congressional office leaked and it was then discovered that he illegally accepted a designer’s services for free.

In March of 2015, the FBI began an investigation into Schock’s spending habits, an investigation that ultimately revealed “untoward allegations” about Schock that would damage his reputation, according to his lawyers. Schock faces a 24-count indictment for filing false tax returns and covering up fraud schemes, and using government and campaign funds improperly.

The disgraced anti-gay Illinois lawmaker resigned from his seat in 2015 after questions arose about his alleged misuse of funds.

Developing…