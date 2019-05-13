‘Kill All Gays’ Pastor Steven Anderson is First Person Ever Banned from Ireland

Anti-gay pastor Steven Anderson has been banned from entering Ireland under an immigration act passed in 1999 that has never before been used.

The BBC reports: “His website claimed that he was due to preach in Dublin on 26 May. However, an online petition calling for Mr Anderson to be banned from Ireland was created in response, and gained 14,000 signatures.

Anderson celebrated following the massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, saying there were “50 less pedophiles in the world.” Anderson has compared gay people to ax murderers and Hitler. And he has said gays should be killed because they’re “filthy faggots” who snatch and rape children. Anderson also once prayed for the death of Barack Obama.

Anderson was banned from The Netherlands last week. He has also been banned from Jamaica, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Botswana and Canada.