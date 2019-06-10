‘Hadestown’ Wins Big in Tony Awards Marked by Calls for Empathy, Inclusion: FULL LIST OF WINNERS

That a musical about hell triumphed at the 2019 Tony Awards seems almost uncanny and feels exactly right — not just because many find it’s where we live now. Hadestown, which won the Best Musical award among seven others, chooses insight over escape, wrestling with the present by way of a familiar story. So does the stripped-down, live-wire production of Oklahoma! that won Best Revival of a Musical and delivered the evening’s best performance, “Cain’t Say No” from Featured Actress winner Ali Stroker.



Last summer’s production of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band, which won Best Play Revival and is forthcoming on Netflix with original stars Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and Andrew Rannells, likewise polished an old story to show how much or how little the demons faced by gay men may have changed since 1968.



“Change is possible, and in dark times hope can come again,” Hadestown producer Mara Isaacs said accepting the night’s big prize.



Signs of hope came in many forms. Stroker made history as the first-ever Tony winner who uses a wheelchair, dedicating her award to every kid at home with a disability or limitation who’s been unrepresented until now. Tarell Alvin McCraney, Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight, introduced his Best Play nominee Choir Boy by asking when we’re going to love queer, Black boys for who they are and not just what they can do. Sergio Trujillo, accepting Best Choreography for Ain’t Too Proud, said, “I stand here as proof for all those Dreamers that the American dream is still alive, you just have to keep on fighting because change will come.”



Taylor Mac’s look alone just set gay rights forward 10 years 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xQnj7bvM1O June 10, 2019

Taylor Mac presented his Best Play nominee Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, about the catastrophe of despotic rule, dressed as the spirit of Mardi Gras and gay rights.



Accepting Best Actor for his role as news anchor Howard Beale in Network, Bryan Cranston spoke out against attacks on free press, dedicating his award to real journalists “in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth.” “The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people,” he said.



Cranston opened his acceptance speech by tossing off a cringe-worthy joke about an old white guy finally catching a break. Of course, he was being sarcastic, if perhaps betraying a bit of unconscious anxiety. But progress has hardly come far enough for self congratulations.



Rachel Chavkin, accepting the Tony for Best Direction of Hadestown, had sharp words for an industry in which she was the only woman to direct a Broadway musical this season. “There are so many women and artists of color ready to go. We need to see that racial and gender diversity reflected in our critical establishment, too,” she said. “This is not a pipeline issue. It is a failure of imagination by a field whose job is to imagine the way the world could be.”

Here’s the full list of nominees with WINNERS in bold.

BEST MUSICAL

“Ain’t Too Proud”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

BEST PLAY

“Choir Boy”

“The Ferryman”

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

“Ink”

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

“All My Sons”

“The Boys in the Band”

“Burn This”

“Torch Song”

“The Waverly Gallery”

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

“Kiss Me, Kate”

“Oklahoma!”

Best Book of a Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dominique Morisseau

Beetlejuice,Scott Brown & Anthony King

Hadestown,Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom,Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin

Tootsie, Robert Horn



Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Be More Chill,Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis

Beetlejuice,Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect

Hadestown,Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom, Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin

To Kill a Mockingbird,Music: Adam Guettel

Tootsie,Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!



Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice



Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice



Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Ink

Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird

Fitz Patton, Choir Boy

Nick Powell, The Ferryman

Eric Sleichim, Network

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice

Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown



Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

Recent theatre features…

All the Questions I Had Watching Glenda Jackson in ‘King Lear’ on Broadway: REVIEW

‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ is the First Must-See Show of the Year: REVIEW

Temptations Musical ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Makes a Play for Soul on Broadway: REVIEW

Kelli O’Hara Dazzles in ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ on Broadway: REVIEW

‘Be More Chill’ Is Like an Incel’s Answer to ‘Mean Girls’: REVIEW

The Most Interesting Part of Broadway’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Already Happened Off Stage: REVIEW

Broadway’s ‘The Cher Show’ Is a Feast for Fans and an Assertion of Legacy: REVIEW



Follow Naveen Kumar on Twitter: @Mr_NaveenKumar

photos by matthew murphy, joan marcus, jan versweyveld



