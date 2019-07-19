Brandon Flynn and Richard Madden, Philadelphia, Billy Eichner, Madonna, Werner Horn, Iran, Pete Davidson: HOT LINKS

PHILADELPHIA. 13 police officers fired over racist, homophobic, and violent social media posts: “These officers were determined to be the worst offenders among 328 local cops identified in the project’s national database. The police department will suspend them for 30 days with the intent to fire them, Ross said.”

WERNER HORN. New Hampshire Republican state rep. says owning slaves doesn’t make you racist: ““Wait, owning slaves doesn’t make you racist…It shouldn’t be surprising since owning slaves wasn’t a decision predicated on race but on economics. It’s a business decision.”

TWO WEEKS. The frequency with which Antoni Porowski washes his hair. “He’s also a fan of salt sprays, but he tried to make his own once from actual salt water he stole from the Atlantic Ocean, which went bad and smelled like rotten chicken.”

IRAN. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it seized a British oil tanker: “The IRGC said the British tanker, Stena Impero, failed to follow international marine regulations so it took it to a coastal area to be turned over to maritime authorities, according to Iran State TV. President Donald Trump told reporters the U.S. would be working with the British on the tanker situation.”

DIDN’T WORK. House chaplain Pat Conroy this morning opened the legislative day with a prayer to cast out “all spirits of darkness from this chamber.”

BABYBEL CHEESE. Here’s where it comes from.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

LOW-KEY DINNER. Brandon Flynn and Richard Madden step out in West Hollywood.

BILLY EICHNER. The Lion King star was banned from Tinder.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Madonna “Batuka”.

MAKEOVER OF THE DAY. Tan France gives Pete Davidson a John Mulaney makeover.

FRIDAY FLASH. Ray.iibb by Sam Bkl.