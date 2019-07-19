Group of Men Bashed Lesbian’s Head on Pavement After Pinning Girlfriend to the Ground in Vicious Hate Crime

Police in Suffolk, County, New York are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after an attack on Kimberly Page, 30, of Patchogue, Long Island and her girlfriend on July 7.

Newsday reports: “Page said she had been socializing with friends and co-workers in a Patchogue bar before the assault. The two women left the bar and were on a walkway near the Patchogue-Medford Library when they were confronted by four men. One of the men made lewd comments to her girlfriend, Page said, and questioned why a woman would want to be with another female. She and her partner tried to ignore the men, Page said.”

Page said she briefly lost consciousness as she was attacked: “I’m trying to make it known I‘m not trying to fight or have an altercation. I know now that he was bashing my head on the concrete ground multiple times. While that is going on, another one of the men was holding and pushing my girlfriend to the ground, in order for her not to help me.”

Anyone with information about the assailants is asked to call 800-220-TIPS, text “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email tipsubmit.com.