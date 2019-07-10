Megan Rapinoe, Mark Ronson, Chill Moose, Sam Smith, Scruff and Jack’d, Northern Ireland: HOT LINKS

TIGER MANDINGO. College wrestler Michael Johnson, sentenced to 60 years in prison for failing to disclose HIV to his partners, is out of jail 25 years early.

NYC. Megan Rapinoe posters vandalized in subway in possible hate crime. ‘A homophobe defaced posters showing members of the US soccer team — which has five out LGBTQ players — with anti-gay slurs at the 42nd Street–Bryant Park/ Fifth Avenue subway station on the afternoon of July 8 — one day after the team won the World Cup. According to MTA and NYPD spokespersons, graffiti with “various derogatory anti-sexual orientation comments” was spotted on eight posters across the station at around 1:40 p.m. and police officers were notified.’

CASHLEY BELEVINO. Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson might be engaged.

NORTHERN IRELAND. British Parliament approves plan to compel government to legalize same-sex marriage and extend abortion rights. “The changes passed with a large majority in parliament in London on Tuesday and turned a routine, technical piece of legislation into a vehicle that could enact major social reforms in Northern Ireland.”

MATT BOMER. My 14-year-old son came out as straight.

GAY FOOTBALLER. The allegedly gay pro footballer has been corresponding with sports broadcaster ​Jim White.

I’m proud to say I’ve been in correspondence with @FootballerGay, an @EFL Championship player who’s preparing to be the first person in England’s top 4 divisions to come out as gay since Justin Fashanu.



He has my full support. Join me on @talkSPORT from 10. — Jim White (@JimWhite) July 9, 2019

SANTA ANA. 40-year-old man faces hate crime charges for threatening gay roommates: “On July 4, Rodriguez grew angry when he wrongly believed one of his roommates was using the bathroom, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. He pounded on the door of the bathroom with an 8- to 9-inch silver blade knife with a brown handle, making anti-gay slurs and threatening to kill his roommates, Bertagna said. At some point he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one or two of the victims while making more homophobic remarks and threatening to kill both of them, Bertagna said.”

ACQUISITIONS. Scruff acquires Jack’d: “Scruff, a privately held dating app that caters to gay and bisexual men, bought Jack’d for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition comes as Jack’d attempts to move past a privacy scandal and reassure users that their intimate communications remain unseen by prying eyes. “

WIMBLEDON WATCHERS. Meghan Markle is causing a stir at the British tennis tourney.

CHILL MOOSE OF THE DAY. “Alaska is dealing with a record heat wave right now and everyone is doing what they can to stay cool. Even the wildlife. This moose was just chilling under a sprinkler after sprinkler hopping from yard to yard before finally settling down for a good soak. High temperatures will continue to take a run at 90 degrees. Normal temps this time of a year in anchorage are in the mid 60’s.”



HOW DO YOU SLEEP? Sam Smith announces new single.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mark Ronson and Camilo Cabello “Find U Again”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Nightlightr “Fishing”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Naor Yazdan.