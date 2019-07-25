Ricardo Rosselló, Faye Dunaway Fired, Jeffrey Epstein, Tegan & Sara, FaceApp, Bachelor in Paradise: HOT LINKS

RICARDO ROSSELLÓ. Puerto Rico’s governor has resigned after days of mass protests following the lead of group chats in which Rossello made misogynistic and homophobic remarks.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=400356000592699

BREAKING: It is official. @ricardorossello will resign effective August 2. Protesters light fireworks, erupt in euphoric cheer. Here is the moment they find out their cries, fraught as they are, have been heard. That Ricky has resigned. #rickyrenuncia #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/y3FYBidOGa — Nick Brown (@NickPBrown) July 25, 2019

DUN FADEAWAY. Faye Dunaway fired from Broadway’s Tea At Five for slapping crew member. ‘Even though that’s what supposedly got her fired for once and for all, it was allegedly just one layer of the demon cake that Faye force fed everyone with. Sources say that she regularly showed up very late to rehearsals for the play, demanded that nobody wear white in rehearsals because it distracted her, and left rambling, angry voicemails to the creative team in the middle of the night. During one photo shoot, a source says she fed her salad to the floor.’

LIFETIME APPOINTMENTS. Mitch McConnell moves to confirm 19 judges: “McConnell’s move means likely confirmation of 19 District Court judges; the GOP leader had focused on higher-level Circuit Court judges for the first 30 months of Donald Trump’s presidency, filling all but four vacancies on the appeals courts.”

FIRED. Turning Point USA staffer fired over fake presidential seal: “The individual responsible, a member of TPUSA’s AV team, was let go in the wake of the incident. According to a source familiar with the event, the incident was just a terrible Google search mistake. TPUSA had event branding on the screens, but during a run through ahead of Trump’s remarks a few hours before the event, the team was told they had to change the branding to a presidential seal, prompting a search for a high quality image.” BACKGROUND…

STIFFED. Mike Pence skipped out on $24,000 bill for local law enforcement after Aspen fundraiser: “We had a SWAT team from Garfield County here that I want to see get reimbursed. We had Carbondale officers here that I want to see get reimbursed. They don’t have this kind of money — I don’t have this kind of money.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Billionaire financier found injured in jail cell – suicide attempt?

MASTERPIECE CAKESHOP. Anti-gay baker Jack Phillips files motion to dismiss latest lawsuit.

MEGAN RAPINOE. She’s got a book deal: “The untitled project, acquired by Penguin Press and expected to be out in fall 2020, will include anecdotes from Ms. Rapinoe’s life, said the Penguin Press president and editor in chief Ann Godoff, who made the deal, but its message will go beyond sports.”

MICHIGAN. Ann Arbor considers ban on gay conversion therapy. “City Attorney Stephen Postema gave an overview of a draft ordinance at a recent Human Rights Commission meeting, noting Huntington Woods recently became the first Michigan city to institute such a ban, making it a civil infraction.”

JOY RIDE OF THE DAY. Kid takes trip through TSA baggage area at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

SAINT JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL. Pete Buttigieg’s high school wouldn’t hire him today because he’s gay.

FACEAPP IS THE FUTURE. And there is little more terrifying than this gif.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE. “Queer queen” Demi Burnett gets backlash on social media after coming out. “This is the first season I WILL NOT watch BIP due to the same sex disgusting behavior on screen. I have nothing against their choice of lifestyle but I don’t like to have it shoved down my throat on TV . you ruined your show for me and 300 others.”

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tegan & Sara

LOVEBIRDS OF THE DAY. Bronze Avery & photographer, JUSSY.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Matt & Dan.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Justin Russo.