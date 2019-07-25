Samantha Bee’s Rejected ‘CATS’ Audition Tape Was Purrfect: WATCH

Yes, Samantha Bee auditioned for the ‘CATS’ movie. But unlike fellow late night host James Corden, she wasn’t cast. Sam Bee laments the cat that could have been in a new clip from Full Frontal.

ICYMI: The Live-Action ‘CATS’ Trailer Has Arrived: WATCH

Said Bee: “There’s just a language of a cat that I understand, with my tool. What would I have brought to the role? Stupid question! Authenticity. I’ll pee in a box. I will barf on your wooden kitchen spoons. I’ll only seem to know my name 40 percent of the time. That is the Sam Bee promise.”