Young Man’s Lawsuit Targeting Kevin Spacey for Sexual Assault on Nantucket is Abruptly Dropped

A lawsuit against Kevin Spacey for the alleged sexual assault of a young man on Nantucket in 2016 has been dropped.

WCVB reports: “A court filing on behalf of the young man accusing Spacey of groping and assaulting him in 2016 says the suit is being dismissed ‘with prejudice.’ That means it cannot be refiled. A three year statute of limitations in the case would run out this week.’

The Boston Globe adds: “Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents the teenager, sent out a copy of a court document noting that he is voluntarily dropping the lawsuit. No explanation for the sudden change in legal tactics was included in the document Garabedian provided.”

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to charges that he forcefully put his hands down the 18-year-old’s pants. Spacey also challenged the Nantucket allegations in a weird video titled “Let Me Be Frank” uploaded to an unverified YouTube account in late December.

In November 2018, an allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp snowballed into an avalanche of similar accusations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, Unruh’s claim, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.

Spacey was subsequently dumped by his agency, CAA, his publicist Polaris, and also by Netflix.

In July 2018, it emerged that London’s Metropolitan Police were investigating three new claims of sexual assault by Spacey. Fellow actor Guy Pearce also said Spacey had once been “handsy” with him.



