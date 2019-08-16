Faye Dunaway Sued by Gay Personal Assistant, Says She Called Him ‘Little Homosexual Boy’ Before Firing Him

Faye Dunaway’s former personal assistant on the Broadway-bound play Tea At Five, from which Dunaway was recently fired over her behavior on set which included physically assaulting people, is suing his former boss, saying she “regularly and relentlessly subjected plaintiff to abusive demeaning tirades” and used his sexual orientation to “demean and humiliate him at work,” Page Six reports.

Dunaway allegedly called Michael Rocha “a little homosexual boy” before he was fired, and called other workers “little gay people.” Rocha says he has a recording to back up the claims. Rocha apparently reported Dunaway’s behavior and two weeks later was fired.