Israel Ban, Debra Messing, Virginia, Jonathan Van Ness, Amsterdam, Vampire Weekend, Vaping, Daniel Franzese: HOT LINKS

BARRED. Israel bars Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering country, at Trump’s suggestion. “The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter,” Hotovely told Israel’s Reshet Radio.

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

DEBRA MESSING. The Will & Grace star is jabbing Susan Sarandon againover her support for a “revolution”.

VIRGINIA. HRC makes six-figure investment in in 27 Virginia House and Senate races: ‘With digital ads, direct mail and paid field organizers, HRC aims to mobilize 1.2 million “equality voters” for the pivotal election in November, when all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 in the Senate will be on the ballot. The group also plans to make direct donations to the 27 candidates, all of them Democrats.’

EMPIRE. FOX series shoots scene on same block where Jussie Smollett’s staged hate crime took place. ‘No word whether they’re incorporating elements of Smollett’s real-life drama into the show — but this can’t be a coincidence … they’ve gotta know the significance of the location.’

JONATHAN VAN NESS. Queer Eye‘s grooming guru adopts two kittens from SPCA after cat’s tragic fall from window.

AMERICA YOU KILL ME. New film charts the rise of Detroit LGBTQ+ rights activist and public relations executive Jeffrey Montgomery.

AMSTERDAM. Pride partygoer accuses restaurant of gay bashing incident: ‘In addition to the restaurant owner verbally assaulting them, Loki also claims the restaurateur encouraged a “very large man” to physically assault the men standing in line in front of the restaurant.’

EMERGENCY LANDING. Russian plane lands in cornfield after hitting flock of birds.

CHARLIE PUTH. Shirtless singer/songwriter pumps some iron.

