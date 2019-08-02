Third Arrest Made in Hate-Motivated Homicide of Gay Social Worker

“Trey” Peters / Facebook

Police have made a third arrest in connection with the shooting death of Ronald “Trey” Peters, a 28-year-old gay social worker in Decatur, Georgia in early June.

The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest: “Lithonia, Georgia resident 19 year-old Tyreese T. Johnson, was arrested in Lithonia on July 31, 2019 for Felony Murder and Armed Robbery. Mr. Johnson is accused of shooting Mr. Peters and causing his death and taking property that belonged to the victim. Mr. Johnson is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.”

Shaleeya Moore and Joshua Ellis have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

Peters was shot multiple times and killed on his way to work by two men who demanded his bag and used a homophobic slur. The shooting has been labeled hate-motivated.