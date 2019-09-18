Towleroad Gay News

Massage Therapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault Dies After Trial Terms are Set

An anonymous massage therapist whose sexual assault trial terms against Kevin Spacey were recently agreed upon, has died. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Hollywood Reporter writes: ‘The individual, suing as a “John Doe,” filed claims in September 2018 with the allegation of being forced to grab the actor’s genitals twice during a massage two years earlier at a private residence in Malibu. In May, a federal judge in California allowed the case to move forward despite Spacey’s objection that the plaintiff’s identity was being shielded. Now, just a month after the parties came to a plan for proceeding in the suit that detailed prospective discovery and envisioned a seven- to 11-day trial, the plaintiff’s attorney has informed Spacey that the client “recently passed.” No further detail is provided, and a request to the plaintiff’s attorney for more information has not been answered.’

The plaintiff’s estate could continue the lawsuit, but it’s unclear if they will.

