Gay, Deaf Dramedy ‘This Close’ Returns, Dem Debate, Chelsea Handler Confronts ‘Privilege’ and More TV This Week

Elizabeth Warren may have been the only Democratic candidate with a presence at DragCon last weekend, but she’ll be joined by nine others for the next debate Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC News, Univision and various streaming platforms.

Don’t miss the second season of Sundance’s dramedy This Close, created by and starring Shoshanna Stern and out writer/director Joshua Feldman. Both are deaf, and the series explores their friendship. This season, which starts Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern, features appearances from Margaret Cho and Nyle DiMarco.

Fans of The Hunger Games and Lost should consider calling out of work Thursday, because Netflix is dropping another new series: The I-Land, and it looks right up your alley.

Chelsea Handler dives deep into white privilege in the new Netlfix doc, Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea hitting Netflix Friday.

Better hurry up and finish Mindhunter, because there’s a new prestige, true-crime binge heading your way. Unbelievable follows two detectives tracking a serial rapist across state lines. The Netflix series, starring TV heavy-hitters Toni Collette and Merrit Wever, drops Friday.

