Gay New Orleans Radio Host Seth Dunlap Called a ‘Fag’ by His Station’s Twitter Account

Seth Dunlap, host of “The Last Lap” on the New Orleans Saints’ radio network WWL Radio, published an open letter to Drew Brees on Facebook last week in which he shared his perspective as a gay man and expressed disappointment with Brees’s involvement with the anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family.

On Tuesday, five days after the open letter was published, his radio station’s own Twitter account called Dunlap a “fag”. The tweet containing the slur was deleted, but not before it had been captured and shared across social media.

Not referencing the slur directly, Dunlap tweeted this: “I’m just going to really enjoy knowing somebody is exceptionally upset I get to talk sports every night for a living.”

Deadspin reports: “Dunlap… has otherwise not commented on it specifically, including during his radio show Tuesday night, according to a report from the Big Easy Magazine. The offending tweet was quickly deleted by someone at WWL-AM, but not before it was captured in screenshots and shared around.”

WWL Radio later tweeted this: “We are aware of a tweet that went out today from the WWL account. The content of the tweet is categorically offensive and abhorrent to the station. We are actively investigating this incident and will take swift and appropriate action once we determine how this occurred.”

That has been the station’s only comment.

Dunlap announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that he would be taking the night off: “Being yourself has never been more important. The hate that has infected our society threatens to tear us apart from the inside out. I’m overwhelmed, but I’m also very proud of who I am and the life I live. I’ll be taking tonight off from the show to reflect and decompress.”