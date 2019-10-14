Billy Porter in Talks to Play the Fairy Godmother in Sony’s Live-Action ‘Cinderella’

Billy Porter is in talks to play the fairy godmother opposite Camila Cabello in Sony’s live-action remake of Cinderella. The Pose star confirmed the news on Saturday night at the 20th New Yorker Festival. Porter also revealed he has a film coming out called Like a Boss, and a book in development.

The Hollywood Reporter: “While exact plot details remain unknown, the story is described as a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale. James Corden, who is credited with the original idea for the project, is producing the feature project with Leo Pearlman, his partner at Fulwell 73. (Valence Media is an investor in Fulwell 73, and is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.) Jonathan Kadin will also produce.: