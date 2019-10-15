Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie Bring Down FOX News’ Roger Ailes in New ‘Bombshell’ Trailer

A new trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming Roger Ailes drama Bombshell, about the sexual harassment scandal surrounding the FOX News honcho. Charlize Theron is a dead ringer for Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman is Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie is fictitious news producer Kayla Pospisil in the film about the women who brought down the FOX News honcho.

Nathaniel Rogers over at Film Experience writes that buzz is excellent following the film’s first screening in L.A.: ‘Reviews for the film are embargoed for another eight weeks or so, but various sources online are saying Charlize Theron’s “transformational” performance as Fox News personality Megyn Kelly is explosive and catapults her into the top of the Best Actress race… Word also looks great for Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in the Supporting category, as well as a potential Supporting Actor nod for John Lithgow as creepy Roger Ailes.’

The drama, directed by Jay Roach, also features Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney.