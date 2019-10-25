Dolly Parton teams up with Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis (Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw) for the new single “Faith”, bringing her unmistakable and upbeat spirit to the track which also features Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz.

The music video, directed by Dano Cerny, puts Parton at the wheel of a bus of revelers.

Said Parton: “I was on the phone with a Christian (Karlsson), talking about a song called ‘Faith’ and an album called ‘Church’. I knew I was in the right place.”

Added Galantis: “It’s important for us to have meaning behind our music. Our album ‘Church’ doesn’t necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it’s advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up – that is our ‘Faith’ and ‘Church.’”