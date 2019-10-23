Marie Osmond: ‘I Actually Thought I Was Gay’ as a Result of Being Sexually Abused — WATCH

Marie Osmond told her co-hosts on The Talk this week that as a child she thought for a while that she might be gay because she had been sexually abused. The remarks came during a discussion of Miley Cyrus’s recent remarks about being gay and her relationships with men.

“When I was about 8 or 9 I actually thought I was gay. And the reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men made me sick. I didn’t trust them. I didn’t like them. … I had so many body issues. I was looking at women, and I thought, why am I looking at women? I must be gay. And then, I realized because I’m a thinker, why did God give me these great brothers and why did he give me this amazing father? And truly they changed my opinion of men, which made me feel that it was something I was going through.”