Woman Who Survived Horrific 2012 Execution-Style Shooting in Which Girlfriend Was Killed Appears on ‘The View’ — WATCH

Longtime readers of the site will remember the story of then 18-year-old Kristene Chapa, and her girlfriend 19-year-old Mollie Olgin, a teenage lesbian couple in South Texas, who were shot execution style by a man it took two years to apprehend. Though she lay wounded in deep brambles for eight hours after the attack, Chapa miraculously survived. Olgin did not.

View co-host Sunny Hostin is revisiting Chapa’s story on her new series Truth About Murder, and welcomed Chapa and her mother back to the show to reflect on the attack and her life since.

Although the attack was not deemed a hate crime, Hostin said she wanted to revisit Chapa’s story because she doesn’t believe the media covers enough the attacks that happen to the LGBTQ+ community.