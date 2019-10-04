Queer Eye’s French Bulldog ‘Bru’ Has Died

Queer Eye‘s canine mascot Bruley, who made his debut in season two of the Netflix reboot, has died at the age of 10. Cast members mourned the dog’s passing on social media.

Bru’s owner was producer Michelle Silva, who wrote on Instagram: “It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most.”

The show’s official Twitter account noted the pup’s passing.

RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on 🦴💖 pic.twitter.com/gL4bf4RCGp — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) October 3, 2019

As did cast member Bobby Berk.