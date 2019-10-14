Ronan Farrow, Mrs. Maisel, Dolittle, Sean Spicer, Fortnite, Billy Porter, Bigmouth, Ryan Reynolds: HOT LINKS

DANCING WITH THE HAS BEENS. Trump urges followers to vote for Sean Spicer. “Despite low judges’ scores for his plodding dance moves with pro partner Lindsay Arnold, he remains a contender for the mirrorball trophy. Strong fan support has carried him through three eliminations, though he’ll be tested again Monday (8 EDT/PDT).”

Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

NO PARDON. Biden says he won’t pardon Trump if elected: “It wouldn’t unite the country,” Biden said. “You’d say: ‘Wait a minute. I get a parking ticket and I’ve got to pay it. This happens to me and I’ve got to go to jail. This guy does all these things that put us jeopardy and he gets off? I think this is of a different nature. And I think President Ford, God love him he’s a good guy, I knew him pretty well, I think if he had to do it over again he wouldn’t have done it…because he didn’t get re-elected.”

NO SPIRIT. Norwegian Cruise passengers stage near mutiny during disastrous voyage – video, photos.

CRUISE SHIPS. How they’re destroying the world.

RIP. Transgender activist and actress Daphne Dorman dies by suicide: ‘Dorman was at the center of controversy recently after she was referenced by Dave Chappelle in a stand-up special that some people called transphobic. Dorman, however, “was laughing the hardest” at the trans jokes in his practice set, the comedian said.’

DISINFORMATION FOR PROFIT. Elizabeth Warren steps up war with Facebook:

Facebook changed their ads policy to allow politicians to run ads with known lies—explicitly turning the platform into a disinformation-for-profit machine. This week, we decided to see just how far it goes. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

Facebook holds incredible power to affect elections and our national debate. They’ve decided to let political figures lie to you—even about Facebook itself—while their executives and their investors get even richer off the ads containing these lies. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once through negligence. Now, they've changed their policy so they can profit from lies to the American people. It's time to hold Mark Zuckerberg accountable—add your name if you agree: https://t.co/Z9DNwPNaTH — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

BILLY PORTER. On the challenges of being black and gay in Hollywood: “We must speak life into ourselves, even when everyone around us is doing the opposite. I never saw anything that looked like me, and visibility … when we see ourselves reflected back… is so important.”

PHARRELL WILLIAMS. On gender fluid fashion: “Well, I’m ashamed to say it was an aesthetic choice first. I liked something, and I put it on. Then the philosophy came behind it. And I do have my lines…But things that are made for women that I feel will look good on me—that I like—I will wear.”

FORTNITE. Game down after worldwide map is sucked into black hole….

BIG MOUTH’S MATTHEW. The kind of gay TV character you wished you had as a kid?

CHEMSEX. Grindr blocks health adviser from platform for providing information to users seeking help for drug problems: ‘Ignacio Labayen de Inza, an expert in chemsex substance abuse, was removed by Grindr multiple times without explanation after he set up a profile signposting people to where they could access advice. While doing so, he also catalogued dozens of drug dealers openly selling crystal methamphetamine and GHB/GBL (“G”) on the platform, the very drugs prompting users to seek help.’

RONAN FARROW. And his new book Catch And Kill.

4. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim just sent this long email to NBC News staffers in advance of @RonanFarrow’s book which comes out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/i62JjZlDit — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 14, 2019

100% THAT BITCH. Lizzo brings help to rescue dogs.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIDEO OF THE DAY. From Ryan Reynolds to Hugh Jackman.

At first I thought – Ugh, now I actually have to apologize. But then … @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/uBAOiLCPfx — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 13, 2019

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Dolittle.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. The Man Without Gravity.

MARIONETTE OF THE DAY. Freddie Mercury.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Ronnie C. Woo.