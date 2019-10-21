Coldplay, Lindsey Graham, Venomous Puss, Jared Leto, Male Models, Northern Ireland, The Crown: HOT LINKS

FEELING THE CHILL. DOJ distances itself from Giuliani: “The Justice Department distanced itself on Sunday from Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, declaring that department officials would not have met with Mr. Giuliani to discuss one of his clients had they known that federal prosecutors in New York were investigating two of his associates.”

NO JOKE. Jared Leto tried to kill Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie.

NORTHERN IRELAND. Marriage equality, decriminalization of abortion set to take effect at midnight tonight.

THANKS, TRUMP. U.S. armored vehicles pelted with fruit and stones as they pull out of Syria. ‘The video, posted on YouTube by Hawar News, a Kurdish agency linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), appears to show US troops driving through the streets of Qamishli, a town on the Syria-Turkey border.’

DNA DATABASE. Trump administration plans to collect DNA of asylum seekers: “The Trump administration is planning to collect DNA samples from asylum-seekers and other migrants detained by immigration officials and will add the information to a massive FBI database used by law enforcement hunting for criminals, a Justice Department official said.”

BUTTIGIEG. Mayor Pete advised by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on campaign hires: “Earlier this year, Zuckerberg sent multiple emails to Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign manager, with names of individuals that he might consider hiring, campaign spokesman Chris Meagher confirmed. Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg’s wife, also sent multiple emails to Schmuhl with staff recommendations. Ultimately, two of the people recommended were hired.”

LIGHTHOUSE KEEPER. Robert Pattinson says he’s old and boring and only has abs two weeks a year.

IN THE WORKS. Elizabeth Warren promises to release plan on how she’ll pay for her Medicare For All healthcare. “Right now the cost estimates for Medicare for All vary by trillions and trillions of dollars and the different revenue stream for how to fund it, there are a lot of,” the Massachusetts Democrat told a crowd in Indianola, Iowa, on Sunday at a town hall. “This is something I’ve been working on for months and months, and it’s got just a little more work until it’s finished.”

IT WAS TOUGH. Kim Petras chats with Glamour UK about being trans in school.

EVERYDAY LIFE. Coldplay to drop double album next month. ‘dear friends,my typing isn’t very good, i’m sorryi and we hope wherever you are you’re okfor the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life in the classifieds you might write “double album for sale, one very careful owner”one half is called “sunrise,” the other “sunset”it comes out 22 november. it is sort of how we feel about thingswe send much love to you from hibernation. chris, jonny, guy and Will Champion esq‘

SHOW ME A CRIME. Lindsey Graham hasn’t seen an impeachable enough crime yet: “Sure, I mean show me something that is a crime. If you could show me that, you know, Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing.”

GIVE ME A PARADE. Trump demanded parade in first Pentagon briefing: “Long before real planning for it began, and long before the first news stories about it, those of us in the top levels of the Pentagon heard President Donald Trump demand the military parade he would eventually get. The bizarre request was one of the first signs I had of the enormous rift between my boss at the time, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and the president.”

Antoni Porowski Tom Ford

ANTONI POROWSKI. On his sexuality: “I don’t really know and I kind of like not knowing. I feel like if I do refer to myself as gay, which would make it easier for people to understand sometimes, I feel like it dishonors women that I’ve been in love with.”

OUCH. Beware the venomous puss caterpillar.

SOUTH KOREA. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook welcome first openly gay ambassador and his partner to the Blue House.

제 남편 히로시와 함께 주한외교단 초청 리셉션에서 문재인 대통령과 영부인을 뵙게 되어 커다란 영광이었습니다. 문재인 대통령님 덕분에 한국에서 처음으로 이것이 가능할 수 있었습니다. @moonriver365

⁩ ⁦@TheBlueHouseKR @mofa_kr @MFATgovtNZ

⁩ #주한뉴질랜드대사관 pic.twitter.com/7ril6678cm — Philip Turner (@PTurnerNZ) October 19, 2019

NATURE VID OF THE DAY. Baby barn owl hears thunder.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Crown season 3.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Luke Evans.