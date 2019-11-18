A Gay Man Goes ‘Way Way Back’ at a Hometown Funeral and Finds a Love from His Past: WATCH

Singer-songwriter Christopher Sorensen has debuted a new music video for his track “Way. Way. Back.” Towleroad readers may recall the video for Sorensen’s “Afterglow“, in which a closeted 18-year-old teen and an older man meet on a gay hook-up app.

Said Sorensen: “‘Way. Way. Back’ tells the story of a gay man who returns to his hometown for a funeral. He’s haunted by memories of a former love from his youth and the events that tore them apart. The video shows how we collect trauma throughout our lives, weighing us down as we try to move on. Maybe by facing our pasts we can find a new beginning.”

“As an openly-gay singer and songwriter, I’ve been compelled to tell stories about coming to terms with identity and the challenges I and others have overcome,” added Sorensen. “I’m also a screenwriter, so I like to use my music videos as an opportunity to create short films. The music track was created with Australia-based producer, Arizon. The video was directed by Jasmine Sorensen and was the collaboration of a lot of wonderful people, who donated their time and support to make this possible.”