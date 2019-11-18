Do You Want Out of ‘Empty’ Gay Hook-Ups? So Does This Pop Star: WATCH

Towleroad readers may remember Wils, a rising star in Singapore’s pop scene, who got dropped by his label after he came out to them. At that time, Wils went independent and released a gorgeous music video that served as his official coming out.

Now, Wils has released his latest track, “Empty”, which takes on the loneliness of gay hook-up culture.

ICYMI: This Rising Pop Star Got Dropped by His Label Because He’s Gay, So He Responded by Coming Out in This Music Video: WATCH

Said Wils: Sometimes the biggest challenge we have to face is the internal struggle we have with ourselves. ‘Empty’ is about facing that loneliness when we’re looking for love outside of ourselves instead of within ourselves.”

“Growing up, I used to hide my sexuality because I felt like being gay was wrong,” Wils added. “I didn’t feel like I belonged and I never knew how to find my community. It was terrifying to grow up hiding like that. I hope that LGBTQ-inclusive media and art will help others that feel underrepresented understand that it’s okay to be gay.”

