Stacey Abrams, Vicious Poodle, George Takei, Prince Andrew, Tel Aviv, Luke Evans, Australia, Meth – We’re On It, Stephen Colbert: HOT LINKS

WALTER REED. White House denies Trump health emergency.
ROYAL CANCELLATION. Prince Charles could send Prince Andrew packing once he is king.
JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Jail workers to be charged in alleged failure to check on Epstein the night of his alleged suicide. “The workers came under scrutiny shortly after Mr. Epstein’s death, because they were responsible for monitoring the high-security protective housing unit where Mr. Epstein, who had only recently been removed from a suicide watch was being held.”
STACEY ABRAMS. “I’d be happy to” serve as VP.
SWEDEN. Julian Assange rape investigation dropped: “The deputy chief prosecutor, Eva-Marie Persson, said the complainant’s evidence was deemed credible and reliable, but that after nearly a decade, witnesses’ memories had faded.”
TEL AVIV. Gay dads in Israel asked by government agent, who is the mother? “I understand that you are both fathers and that you run a shared household, but there is always the one who is more dominant, who is more ‘the mother,’” the representative said, according to Sadaka. “I am just asking for a written statement declaring which of you is the mother. From the point of view of the work — who works less than the father? Like in a normal family.”
UK. Britain’s “first gay dads” split after one of them declares his love for daughter’s ex-boyfriend: “I feel stupid at my age to have these feelings about someone other than Tony and half my age. But when you know something is right, it’s right. We have not made definite plans but I would like to marry Scott.”
AUSTRALIA. Gay Saudi journalists “treated like criminals” after seeking asylum: “The men, who arrived in Australia some weeks ago, have drawn stark similarities between their treatment in Saudi and their treatment in Australia. They allege they have been threatened with violence twice by other detainees while in the detention centre, intimidated by guards, and witnessed rampant drug use among detainees.”
AN UNFORGIVABLE VIOLATION. Kansas councilwoman complained to the employer of a gay rights activist that he was pushing for the city of Olathe to adopt LGBT protections.
IOWA. Man who burned Des Moines Pride flag “frustrated” that rainbow is a symbol for LGBTQ community.
DETROIT. Suspect pleads guilty to attacking gay man at gas station.
METH, WE’RE ON IT. South Dakota’s anti-meth campaign has a curious slogan. “Noem declared the campaign a success because the mission of the campaign was to raise awareness and get people talking about being part of the solution, not just the problem, when it comes to the state’s meth epidemic.”
CHARLIE’S ANGELS. Director Elizabeth Banks on why it flopped: “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”
ENDORSEMENT OF THE DAY. George Takei endorses Pete Buttigieg.
DON’T F—K THIS UP. Kevin Hart docuseries to detail fallout from anti-gay Oscars controversy.
VICIOUS POODLE. New gay bar to open in Victoria, British Columbia has the best name ever.
FOREIGN VISIT OF THE DAY. Stephen Colbert visits with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.
TRAILER OF THE DAY. V Wars starring Ian Somerhalder.
COVER OF THE DAY. Luke Evans covers Maria McKee’s Days of Thunder ballad “Show Me Heaven”.
TORSO TUESDAY. Eric Commette Evans
View this post on Instagram
When you see 👀 the weekend coming 🥳🥳 I feel like I’m in an #ad 😂📸 : @speedopride 🌈 #prideinmyspeedo #flexfriday #fbf @heliyoathletelab strengthens my weaknesses with programming @Undergroundprep keeps my nutrition where I need it go get some meals and use code ➡️COMET10 for discount 💵 @rpstrength has a new Phone App 🥳w/ templates to help you achieve any fitness goal 🙌🏾 Templates for nutrition 🥘 to strength to training regimes. Go check em out 👀 and use code ➡️ECE10 to save 💰 #rpstrength #teamrpstrength @outwod is @theoutfdn largest international initiative for bringing together LGBTQ+ 🌈 athletes and allies to sweat for a cause in a safe, inclusive CrossFit training environment. Use code ➡️COMET to save 💵