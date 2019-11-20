Chick-fil-A is Already Hedging on the Report it Will Stop Donating to Anti-LGBTQ Charities: ‘No Organization Will Be Excluded’

If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

Earlier this week, Christian-owned Chick-fil-A promised to stop giving to anti-LGBTQ charities, a vow it has made at least once before, and broken.

Bisnow reported: “The new initiative will no longer include donating to organizations like the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Paul Anderson Youth Home, Chick-fil-A says, all of which sparked criticism in the past from the LGBT community due to the organizations’ stances on homosexuality.”

Said Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos to Bisnow: “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are. There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

But the company experienced a backlash from its base: Evangelical Christians and religious conservatives.

Now, it appears to be backtracking on its new stance.

Vice reports: “Chick-fil-A says it will now focus its charitable efforts in three areas: education, homelessness, and hunger. But when asked more specifically, it did not go so far as to say that it will no longer donate to organizations that oppose LGBTQ rights. ‘No organization will be excluded from future consideration–faith-based or non-faith-based,’ Chick-fil-A President and COO Tim Tassopoulos said in a statement to VICE.”

The Salvation Army spoke out this week after Chick-fil-A listed it among anti-LGBTQ charities to which it will no longer direct donations.

Said the Salvation Army in a statement: “We’re saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations — areas in which The Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed. We serve more than 23 million individuals a year, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, we believe we are the largest provider of poverty relief to the LGBTQ+ population. When misinformation is perpetuated without fact, our ability to serve those in need, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or any other factor, is at risk. We urge the public to seek the truth before rushing to ill-informed judgment and greatly appreciate those partners and donors who ensure that anyone who needs our help feels safe and comfortable to come through our doors.”