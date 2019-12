Adam Lambert has released an official cover of Cher’s “Believe” which he performed for the icon a year ago at Kennedy Center Honors.

Wrote Lambert on Instagram: “It’s been a year since I performed this cover live for @cher at the #kennedycenterhonors. A lot of you have mentioned wanting a studio recording- so here’s a little holiday gift from me to you. Thank you for being the most loyal and dedicated fans this queen could ask for! 🦄”