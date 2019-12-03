Father Abandoned Son on Side of Highway Because He Thought He Might Be Gay

Haines City Police Department

A Florida man has been charged with three counts of negligent child abuse after abandoning his juvenile son on the side of the highway because he thought he might be gay.

Bay 9 News reports: “The boy, whose age was redacted, was dropped off in front of the closed police department with a small duffel bag with several pieces of clothing, according to police. The boy had no food, water, or money with him. An officer dispatched to the location said the boy was very upset and crying. According to the report, the boy told the officer that his father, 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus, thinks he is gay because his father found him ‘watching male pornography on his cell phone.'”

Julmeus had told his son that the police would find him a new home. Police were alerted to the situation by a bystander. When they went to Julmeus’s home to investigate, they found he had left two other children alone without care. The mother had gone to look for the son who was abandoned.