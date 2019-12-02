Franklin Graham: Pray to Keep Chick-fil-A Anti-Gay

Evangelist Franklin Graham has called on his flock to pray — pray that Chick-fil-A stays anti-gay.

Said Graham on Facebook: “Chick-fil-A has been in the news a lot, and every day it seems there’s a new article about their charitable giving. There has been a lot of concern and criticism, and maybe rightly so. For Christian schools, businesses, and organizations, there is always a danger of drifting to the left. It is my sincere hope that Chick-fil-A will not allow that to happen. With the majority of corporate America caving to the LGBTQ agenda, Chick-fil-A has stood against the tide—with people of faith supporting them all the way. What can we do now? I would encourage Christians everywhere to pray for Dan Cathy, his brother Bubba, and the family as they have some important decisions to make. It’s their company, they can do what they want. But my prayer is that God will lead and direct them, and that they will continue to honor their late father Truett Cathy’s strong stand for biblical values–all to the glory of God! While Chick-fil-A is one of the few restaurants closed on Sunday to honor God, what if we make today “Pray for Chick-fil-A Day?” Will you join me in praying?”

Last week, Graham said that he called Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and can assure everyone that the company’s anti-LGBTQ ways aren’t changing anytime soon. Last month, a media report said that Christian-owned Chick-fil-A promised to stop giving to anti-LGBTQ charities, a vow it has made at least once before, and broken.