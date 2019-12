Broadway star Adam Roberts (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Pippin, Dirty Dancing) has released the music video for his debut single “Glue”, co-starring Garrick Macatangay, who is currently touring with him in Miss Saigon.

Said Roberts: “‘Glue’ is about getting out of your own way, taking a risk and giving love a chance to bloom and flourish despite doubts or fears of the unknown. Something I believe we can all relate to in some capacity.”