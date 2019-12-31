Four Men Brutally Beat Gay Man for Holding Another Man’s Hand

Four Washington state men were charged this week for the homophobic beating of a man they had called a “fag” after they saw him holding another man’s hand.

Pedro Mata Contreras, 36, Oscar Emestor Mata, 38, Ulises Missael Reyes-mata, 24, and Jose Torres, 37 have been charged with with 2nd Degree Assault and Malicious Harassment.

KEPR reports: “According to court documents obtained by Action News, the four men were at a food truck located near the intersection of 4th and Court streets in Pasco. Police say that several eye witnesses heard the group of men call the victim a ‘fag’. Eight different witnesses told police they saw the men harass the victim for holding another man’s hand and then attacked him. Police say the witnesses saw the men punching the victim in the face and then kicking him repeatedly after he fell onto the ground. In court on Monday, the prosecutor told the court that the victim suffered from a concussion and possible broken bones.”

The men are set to be arraigned today, December 31.