The Queen, Tyler the Creator, Adele, Jeremy Roenick, Amy Klobuchar, Isaac Powell, Vanilla Ice: HOT LINKS

UK. Queen to acknowledge “bumpy” year. “Talking about the need for reconciliation and forgiveness, Elizabeth says: ‘The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference.'” ROYAL SNUB? Queen leaves out Harry, Meghan and Archie…

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

BADASS. Jane Fonda got arrested for a fifth time on her birthday weekend…

SURGING? Klobuchar sees hope in Iowa: “Sprinting across the state’s sparsely populated, westernmost reaches, Klobuchar is heralding her many endorsements in the state, a doubling of her staff in Iowa and the $1 million she raised in the day after the debate on Thursday night.”

BROADWAY. West Side Story opening night delayed two weeks after lead actor Isaac Powell knee injury leaves him limping….

PALM BEACH. Donald Trump Jr. and Vanilla Ice deny plans for Trump presidential library: ‘Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, and Vanilla Ice, the pop-rapper of “Ice Ice Baby” fame, are both denying that they are collaborating with a MAGA super-fan in Florida on a $1-billion scheme to transform a Palm Beach County trailer park into the eventual Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.’

NETFLIX. Its highest-rated shows of 2019 revealed….

HAWAII. Former Governor calls on Tulsi Gabbard to resign. “I feel very strongly the 2nd District of Hawaii must be fully represented,” said Abercrombie, who served 20 years in Congress before becoming governor.

GREY GARDENS. Prince Charles is living in a wreck, poor thing.

JEREMY” ROENICK. NBC Sports commentator suspended for inappropriate comments: ‘During the podcast interview, Roenick also commented on Sharp’s appearance, calling the retired NHL player “so beautiful” and remarking that “I wouldn’t say no right away” if Sharp invited him to bed.’

GLOW UP. Adele posing with Santa.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tyler the Creator “Best Interest”.

TINSEL TUESDAY. Alex Silva.