Kevin Spacey Releases Bizarre New Video: ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ — WATCH

Kevin Spacey has released a bizarre video in the guise of his House of Cards character Frank Underwood. The clip comes one year to the date after a similar bizarre video.

Says Spacey in the clip: “You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you? It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for… more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack — but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

Spacey did get very fortunate this year if fortune is measured by escaping sexual assault charges.

This year, Spacey got off of sexual assault charges involving the son of Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV anchor, who claimed that Spacey groped him at a bar on Nantucket in 2016. The case was dismissed after the accuser refused to waive his Fifth Amendment rights.

And in September, an anonymous massage therapist whose sexual assault trial terms against Spacey had just been agreed upon, abruptly died.

Those two cases were just a couple of many sexual assault charges made against the actor in recent years.

In November 2018, an allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp snowballed into an avalanche of similar accusations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, the aforementioned sexual assault claim from 2017 on the island of Nantucket, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch. Fellow actor Guy Pearce also said Spacey had once been “handsy” with him.

Spacey was subsequently dumped by his agency, CAA, his publicist Polaris, and also by Netflix.

In July 2018, it emerged that London’s Metropolitan Police were investigating three new claims of sexual assault by Spacey. Those investigations appear to be ongoing.