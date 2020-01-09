Twitter Blasts GOP Rep. Doug Collins for Saying Democrats are ‘In Love with Terrorists’: VIDEO

GOP Congressman Doug Collins told Fox Business on Wednesday night that Democrats are mourning the death of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani “more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”
“They’re in love with terrorists,” Collins told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. “We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”
As of Thursday morning, #DougCollinsIsAFool was trending on Twitter.
Among those who ripped into Collins over the remarks was former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who called the Georgia representative “a craven un-American ignorant asshole” and vowed to make the maximum financial contribution to his Democratic opponent.
A few more reactions from Twitter below: