Twitter Blasts GOP Rep. Doug Collins for Saying Democrats are ‘In Love with Terrorists’: VIDEO

GOP Congressman Doug Collins told Fox Business on Wednesday night that Democrats are mourning the death of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani “more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

Doug Collins: Democrats are "in love with terrorists, we see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families." pic.twitter.com/hUIZVl2t3h — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 9, 2020

“They’re in love with terrorists,” Collins told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. “We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”

As of Thursday morning, #DougCollinsIsAFool was trending on Twitter.

Among those who ripped into Collins over the remarks was former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who called the Georgia representative “a craven un-American ignorant asshole” and vowed to make the maximum financial contribution to his Democratic opponent.

Who is running against this craven un-American ignorant asshole named Doug Collins? I will max out to you tomorrow. I hope you all join me. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

I happen to be a Democrat and I prosecuted terrorists for living. Sent many to prison for life. I don’t know what Doug Collins has ever done to for America except preen and sound stupid. https://t.co/AREc1pvjdX — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 9, 2020

A few more reactions from Twitter below:

Doug Collins: The Democrats are not "in love with terrorists." Perhaps you're thinking of Trump who claims to have "fallen in love" with Kim Jong-un, a dictator responsible for killing an American college student, as well as several family members. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/4b9Wr6CYqQ — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) January 9, 2020

Doug Collins didn’t mourn this gold star family. pic.twitter.com/8fJ7PMcjy9 — Angry Millennial (@MillenialUSA) January 9, 2020

Good morning!! #dougcollinsisafool is trending. @AntwonS2020 is running against Doug. You should follow Antwon immediately and donate to his campaign. https://t.co/ozVg9kmbH8 https://t.co/STGUwZwEHP — Witch, Hunting🦸🏻‍♀️ (@JustAGirl515) January 9, 2020