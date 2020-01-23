‘Pet Shop Boys’ Hit the Nightclub for ‘Monkey Business’ in Disco Finery — WATCH

The Pet Shop Boys new album Hotspot, the third in a trilogy of Pet Shop Boys records produced by Stuart Price that includes Super and Electric, is out tomorrow, January 24, and ahead of that release they’ve opened the velvet rope to the music video for their new single “Monkey Business“, directed by Vaughan Arnell and choreographed by Lynne Page.

The video sees Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe enjoying the company of a diverse cast of characters at a nightclub and culminates in a champagne fight and a group dance atop a Saturday Night Fever-style light-up dance floor.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/JPx8P8pcrdA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

The cast: Neil Tennant, Chris Lowe, Jenny Wickham, Joelle Dyson, Luke Featherstone, Tarek Khwiss, Harry Alexander, Gemma Knight, Oxana Pachenko, Ali Goldsmith, Ian Waller, Ali Natkiel, Kathryn McGarr, Gavin Coward, Gary Murphy, Lewis Burton, Nathaniel Williams, Lydia Francis, Deborah Tracey, Julie Ann Minaii, Ray Noir, Sadiq Ali, Lia Anderson Samantha Togni Ralf Higgins, Sirena Simon, Eliza Nearn Shearn Charlotte Gorton Artemis Manias Patience James Minho JungEloise Trippier, Amanda Harris, Amie Martin, Josephine Brook, Daisy Franklin, Adedamola Bademosi, Nicon Caraman, Mangala Harris, Nelson Holtz, Aima Indigo, Mark N, Adrian Naidas, Yasmin Ogbu, Helenna Ren, Rupert Shelbourne, Fran Targ, Juan Wei, Alistair Wroe.

The official “Monkey Business” single release comes on February 7 with two remixes by Norwegian record producer Prins Thomas & Liverpudlian DJ Friend Within. It will also feature a brand new PSB track, ‘At rock bottom’.